Daugherty graduates from FBI Academy

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Dec. 8 that Harrison Township Substation Captain Brad Daugherty has graduated as a member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy.

Daugherty is also a member of Englewood city council.

The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Dec. 8. Captain Daugherty is one of very few individuals from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to complete this prestigious program including current Montgomery County Sheriff, Rob Streck.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have had the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 284th session consisted of 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

“Captain Daugherty is leaving this 10-week program and returning to his current role with an abundance of resources and knowledge that will not only benefit our agency, but the residents of Montgomery County,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “On behalf of all of us at MCSO, we want to congratulate Captain Daugherty on his achievement and graduation from the FBI National Academy.”