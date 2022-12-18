Bolts Mat Men pin loss on Rams

TROTWOOD — Northmont’s varsity wrestling team Thursday pinned a 57-11 loss on Trotwood-Madison.

The Rams forfeited several matches. Noah Allen (126) won by a fall in 5:23 against P. Angne.

Trotwood picked up its first win when M. Johnson (144) scored a 16-1 technical fall against John Wright.

Sullivan Dickey (150) won by a fall in 1:33 against Allen Brandt Davis.

Logan Pike (165) won in overtime 12-10 over A. Dennis.

Devin Jones (175) won by a fall in 26 seconds against J. Taylor Smith.

Payton Lupton (190) won by a fall in 40 seconds against D. Payne.

Charlie Henson (285) won by a fall in 1:39 against B. Clayburn.

Dylan Cleary (106) also won by a fall in 1:32 against an unknown opponent. No roster is listed on the Trotwood-Madison athletics website.

Northmont opened the season Dec. 3 by winning the 16 team Xenia Invitational for the second straight year. The Thunderbolts went on to place 8th at the 24 team Edgewood Invitational on Dec. 9-10.

“We are off to a good start but we are still not at full strength yet weight class wise. We still have people we are still going to be moving, but when we get there I think we will have a fairly competitive team,” said Northmont coach Brad Statzer.

“We had kids that didn’t have an opponent to wrestle today, but that is pretty typical,” Statzer said after the Trotwood match. “We are off to a good start and everybody is improving. We are trying to focus all three facets of wrestling with mental being the fourth aspect, which is always a concern.”

Xenia results

113 pounds: Henry Pergram placed 2nd losing by a fall (4:27) to Suliaman MIuhammed of Northridge in the championship match.

120: Freshman Elliot Paul took 1st place winning by a fall (2:30) over teammate Connor Slentz.

126: Noah Allen placed 2nd losing by a fall (1:06) to Kyan Hendricks of Greeneview.

132: Drake Givens placed 2nd losing by a fall (3:18) to Gavin Nelson of Piqua.

138: Landon McCargish placed 2nd losing by a fall (3:17) to Ashtan Hendricks of Greeneview.

144: Sullivan Dickey placed 6th losing by a fall (0:34) to Nathan Brewster of Troy.

165: Logan Pike placed 5th winning by a fall (1:33) over Payton Lance of Norwayne.

175: Devin Jones placed 5th winning by a fall (3:03) over Arion Howard of Greenon.

190: Marcos Velasquez took 1st place winning by a fall (3:45) over Cam Cunningham of Greenon.

285: Chris Gross placed 2nd losing by a fall (3:18) to Jamell Smith if Xenia.

At Edgewood Henry Pergram placed 4th in the 113 pound weight class losing by a fall (3:20) to Gavin Boner of Talawanda.

Brennan Wilson placed 4th at 132 pounds losing by a fall to Tyler Epstein of Lakota East.

Marcos Velasquez placed third at 190 by scoring a 7-1 decision over Seth Lee of Edgewood.

Connor Slentz placed 6th at 120 pounds losing by a fall (1:20) to Tanner Sampson of Brookville.

Landon McCargish placed 5th with a 19-4 technical fall over Devin Dodge of Xenia in the 138 pound weight class.

The Thunderbolts return to action at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 & 29 and then host a Super Tri on Jan. 5 featuring Brookville, Butler and Tippecanoe.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Thunderbolts will host the 1st annual Scott Newburg Memorial Invitational.

Since this is the first year for the memorial there will be a lot of other tournaments taking place, so it is unknown how many teams will be able to participate and it is not known whether or not referees will be available due to a shortage in their ranks.

“When you add girls wrestling to the mix this year as an emerging sport, it has kind of watered down the availability of officials,” Statzer noted. “You are using the same pool of officials for both boys and girls so we are looking for referees.”

Ron Nunnari can be reached at (937) 684-9124, or via email at [email protected]