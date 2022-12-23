Level 2 snow emergency issued

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Level 2 means roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. It is the responsibility of the individual to bring the Emergency to the attention of their respective employers.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office maintains a Snow Emergency Information Line. Citizens may receive current Snow Emergency information by dialing 496-SNOW (7669) or on our website at https://bit.ly/3ViKfDW.

Unless an emergency exists, persons are asked NOT TO CALL the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The overload of telephone calls may contribute to the inability to receive emergency calls for service.