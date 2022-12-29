New Northmont Branch Library to hold grand opening on Jan. 7

ENGLEWOOD — The new Northmont Branch Library, located at 700 West National Road in Englewood, will open to the public with a grand opening on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. – noon. A ribbon cutting will be held at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Patrons and community members from Englewood, Union, Clayton, Phillipsburg, and other surrounding areas will be able to celebrate the new branch by enjoying light refreshments, meeting the Northmont Branch staff and DML’s famous mascots Pip and Cosmo, engaging with ReImagining Works artists who created new artwork specifically for the Branch, and touring the Branch.

The new Branch is more than 19,000 square feet and will have many of the same dedicated spaces DML’s other new and/or renovated facilities have:

A Quiet Reading Room for adults

A “Building Connections” themed Children’s Area, including the unique design of a 16’x4’ Lego mosaic that was built by youth patrons of the Library and a structure built from Tubelox

A Teen Edge with a gaming console

A Community Room

Collaborative Meeting Spaces

Laptop Lending

Public Computers with Wi-Fi

Learning Stations

24-hour Holds Lockers

And much more

The ReImagining Works artists and their work for the new Branch are:

Tricia Calvert, Dayton: a glass work composed of small, light boxes and playful colors in abstract geometric composition will be in the Quiet Reading Room.

Amy Deal, Dayton: a nature-inspired diptych panel using a variety of media will be in the Community Room.

Gae Helton, Dayton: titled Dragonflies and Poppies, this glass mosaic will be in the Marketplace and references the beauty of the natural world.

Gary Hinsche, Dayton: Ode to Kenneth is a large-scale acrylic featuring the artist’s signature hard-edge color field style, which will also be in the Marketplace.

Architects for the new Northmont Branch were Ruetschle Architects, with Shook Construction handling construction management.

The opening of DML’s newest Branch is a result of the Library’s facilities project, Libraries for a Smarter Future. This project stems from a $187 million bond issue passed by Montgomery County voters in 2012, which has allowed the Library to update or renovate its Branches and Operations Center downtown. One facility remains in the project: Huber Heights’ new Branch, opening tentatively in the Spring 2023.

Regular operating hours for the Northmont Branch will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and closed Sunday. Programming will begin soon. Patrons can visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs to check the status of programs or may call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 with questions.

DML is committed to providing access to all of our events. Please contact the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 to request accommodations for sign language interpretation, audio amplification, and/or language translation. Additional accommodations may be available upon request. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.