Kleptz YMCA expands hours of operation

ENGLEWOOD — Starting January 2, area couch potatoes will have one fewer excuse for not exercising. The Kleptz YMCA, 1200 National Rd., will stay open 24 hours a day from 5 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours of 1 through 5 p.m. will remain unchanged.

The swimming pool will not be available and there will be no classes at night, but the fitness center, the gym and the track will be open. There will be staff available to deal with emergencies. The night hours are not available to members under 18 or to guests.

The doors will be locked for security, and members will gain admission by scanning their cards at the entrance. (Any members who have not been there since before the pandemic may need to visit during the day to get an updated card.)

Amy Waltersheide, senior membership director at the Kleptz facility, said this has been planned for some time, but “Covid hit.” The YMCA in Xenia will also begin staying open overnight, and Waltersheide said, “Eventually, we hope this schedule will be phased in for all the area facilities.”

The Y at the Heights, 7251 Shull Rd., Huber Heights, has followed this schedule since 2020. A spokeswoman there said it is very busy until midnight and then slacks off until the night workers are on their way home.

During the day the YMCA will have its usual complement of classes, such as lap swims, water aerobics, strength straining, pickleball games and open gym periods. Schedules are available at the facility or on the Website at https://bit.ly/3C043VO.

There are a variety of membership categories. Waltersheide said current monthly fees are $67.73 for a family of two adults and anyone under age 18, $29.09 for young adults (ages 18–27), $40.85 for an individual adult and $23.65 for youth ages 6–17. There are also scholarships available that reduce fees for people, based on their yearly income. And some insurance policies offer programs such as Silver Sneakers that provide free memberships.

Memberships can be used at any of the facilities in the greater Dayton area, including the main YMCA on Wilkinson Street in Dayton and the facilities in Trotwood, Fairborn, Springboro, Eaton, West Carrollton, Kettering, Xenia, Huber Heights and Troy.

For more information about the Kleptz YMCA, call 937-836-9622.