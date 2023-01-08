Dayton Metro Library seeks musicians

DAYTON — Dayton Metro Library, in partnership with WYSO of Yellow Springs and the International College of Broadcasting (ICB), is excited to announce they are now accepting the applications of local DJ’s, singers, songwriters, musicians, and/or bands to be selected to play in one of five Tiny Stacks music sessions at different Library Branches beginning in April.

The Tiny Stacks Series, sponsored by Friends of the Dayton Metro Library, was created with the mission of bringing area musicians, books, and patrons together. DML will host live music sessions at select Branches while introducing communities not only to the vast resources DML offers, but also to the diverse musical talents of the Dayton area. This experience, now in its second year, is a unique experience for DML patron audiences as well as for the musicians.

Those who are selected will play at one of the following locations:

Thursday, April 20, New Lebanon Branch Library

Thursday, June 22, Miami Township Branch Library

Saturday, August 12, Main Library (Hip Hop DJ only)

Thursday, September 14, Kettering-Moraine Branch Library

Thursday, October 26, West Branch Library

If selected, each DJ/artist/band will be required to attend a pre-production meeting and one promotional photo shoot for DML’s social media platforms. All performances will begin at 6 pm and will run approximately 30 minutes long. Each DJ / artist / band will also receive a stipend for their performance.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, January 27. For more information about Tiny Stacks and a link to the application, visit at https://bit.ly/3GPamyp.

DML is committed to providing access to all of our events. Please contact the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 to request accommodations for sign language interpretation, audio amplification, and/or language translation. Additional accommodations may be available upon request. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.