Jane N. Baker

BROOKVILLE — Baker, Jane N., 82, of Brookville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born June 15, 1940 in Anderson, Indiana to Wilbur and Clarissa (Mitchell) Noffsinger. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, son; Douglas “Kent” Baker and sister; Melanie Mooney. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years; Donald R. Baker, children; Allen (Julie) Baker of Troy, OH and Cynthia (Matthew) Case of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, siblings; Vanessa Faulkner of Arcanum, OH and Donnard (Sherry) Noffsinger of Troy, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren; Anna Baker, Amanda Falldorf, Lauren Durst, Randi Mizer and David Michael Baker and six great-grandchildren.

Jane attended the New Life Gospel Church. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, crafting and baking. Jane loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.